The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education held a tax request hearing at its Sept. 9 meeting where the board approved the 2019-20 budget.
The district’s total levy will be $1.29 per $100 of valuation. Owners of a $250,000 home will pay about $3,265 to the district.
The total for the budget’s general fund is just under $143 million.
The board also approved changes to its board organization policy regarding inclement weather. The changes state that in the event of inclement weather resulting in dangerous road conditions, meetings may be postponed by the board president. Information will be distributed to board members as well as the public of any delays or reschedule.
There was also discussion on attendance boundaries of the district’s 16th elementary school, which has a prospective opening date of fall 2020 at 120th Street and Schram Road. The new boundaries will allow elementary schools throughout the district to balance and provide relief to bigger schools such as Prairie Queen and Bell Elementary as well as even out population between Rumsey Station, Hickory Hill and Walnut Creek.
In the coming weeks, the district will allow community input for the affected school and housing developments prior to further board discussion.
The Mental Health Problem Solving Team was also discussed at the meeting. The team will serve four public school districts in Sarpy County— Bellevue, Gretna, Springfield Platteview and PLCS. The districts partnered with CHI Health to establish a team which will offer support to districts as they encounter serious mental health challenges with students and families. The group, which consists of community-based mental health experts, will offer resources to schools on a case-by-case basis. The board also held a discussion on a technology purchase for elementary staff to replace devices.
