On Monday the Papillion La Vista Community Schools live streamed its Board of Education meeting. During the meeting, which is posted on the district’s Facebook page, the board approved the following items:
• General Obligation and Refunding Bonds which do not exceed $52,500,000. The resolution authorizes $38,000,000 in new-money bonds and $14,500,000 in refund bonds. The bonds will be used to cover the cost of building projects included in a bond package voters approved in 2018.
• Carriage Hill Elementary addition and renovation bid from DR Anderson Constructors Co. for $5,908,000 plus a combined alternate amount of $446,400. The project will include approximately 7,200 square feet of addition, 15,400 square feet of heavy renovation and 33,000 square feet of light renovation and improvements.
• Return to Work Agreement through May 22 for classified staff members during the COVID-19 closure. The agreement states that employees will not resign their positions with the district and will be available to work during school closure if called on by supervisors.
The board’s next meeting, which will be live streamed on the district Facebook page, will be April 27 at 6 p.m.