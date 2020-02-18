The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education discussed the name of the district’s new elementary school, located at 11740 S. 120th St., during its Feb. 10 meeting.
The district is considering Ashbury Elementary, Ashbury Hills Elementary and Schramm Elementary. The names are based on the school’s proximity to Ashbury Farm housing development and it’s location on Schramm Road.
According to the subcommittee, Ashbury Elementary was the favored name at a recent parent meeting. The board will discuss the item and take action at its Monday meeting.
The board also discussed a boundary change request from Springfield Platteview Community Schools. The agreement would allow 76.7 acres on the corner of 72nd and Capehart Road, currently referred to as Shadow Lake 2, to be transferred to PLCS. The board will hold further discussion at future meetings.
The next board meeting will be Feb. 24 at 6 p.m. in the district offices.
— Ashley Quintela