At its March 23 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community School Board discussed remote learning for students.
While the district hopes to be back in school by May 1, PLCS has implemented tools to help students continue learning.
On Monday, the school launched online activities through Padlet, a website used to help facilitate online learning. Elementary students may visit padlet.com/plvtoolbox/resources for activities and seventh-12th graders can visit https://bit.ly/PLCSResources.
The goal is to continue learning as well as ensure credit accumulation for upper-level grades.
The following is recommended for elementary students per day:
- Kindergarten through second grade: 20-25 minutes reading and math practice, 15-20 minutes writing and 20-30 minutes doing music, physical education and art related activities;
- Third through sixth grade: 25-30 minutes minutes reading, writing and math practice, 20-30 minutes doing music, physical education and art related activities.
- Seventh-12th graders, 30-35 minutes of reading, writing, math practice, science, social studies and world language, 20-25 minutes for electives and 20-30 minutes for music, physical education and art related activities.
Those without internet access can pick up packets at their child’s school.
The board also approved COVID-19 General Authority Resolution in order to avoid further disruption in daily operations by allowing the superintendent, in consultation with the board president, to pay all claims and take other necessary actions by law during an emergency resulting in school closure.
The board also approved employment for classified staff members during COVID-19 closure, which includes emergency leave for absence related to the closure and a “return to work agreement” for staff.
The board also discussed the following items:
• General Obligation and Refunding Bonds. The current resolution draft recommended to stay under $52,500,000. The draft authorizes $38,000,000 in new-money bonds and $14,500,000 in refund bonds. The board will take action on this item at its next meeting.
• Carriage Hill Elementary addition and renovation bid will open at the district's administrative office April 8 at 2 p.m. The project will include approximately 7,200 square feet of addition, 15,400 of heavy renovation and 33,000 square feet of light renovation and improvements. Further discussion and formal action will take place at the board's next meeting.
The board’s next meeting, which will be live streamed on the district Facebook page, will be April 13 at 6 p.m.
– Ashley Quintela