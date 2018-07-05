At its June 25 meeting the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved the following:
- A $6.9 million contract with Beringer Ciaccio Dennell Mabrey Inc. for architectural services on the school bond construction projects.
- A contract with Educational Service Unit No. 3 for driver’s education services. The curriculum will consist of 20 hours of classroom work and three to four driving hours. ESU #3 will provide the instructor, automobiles and maintenance costs and insurance. Students will pay $350 to participate in the program.
- Revisions to the evaluation of personnel policy and procedure 4050.
The board also approved student fees for the 2018-19 school year. The fee increases were presented at a public hearing prior to the June 11 meeting. The fees are:
- A $50 activity fee and $10 art fee at the middle schools.
- High school activity fee increases from $60 to $65.
- High School parking fee increases from $20 to $40.
- Family and Consumer Science/ProStart increases from $25/$50 to $30/$75.
- Increases cheer and dance team fees from $1,500 to $2,000.
- Advanced Placement tests will cost $94, late registrations will cost $149 and a late test date exam will cost $139.
– Brody Hilgenkamp