All registered voters in Sarpy County will receive an early voting application in the mail for the May 12 primary election.
Sarpy County Election Commissioner Michelle Andahl said the Sarpy County Election Commission will send the applications in the mail this week.
There are two goals of sending the applications, Andahl said.
One is to reduce long lines at polling places due to Sarpy County’s growing population and potentially increase voter turnout.
“It’s always great to get those early voting ballot applications into the hands of voters so they can request an early voting ballot,” Andahl said.
The second goal is to provide options for voters in light of “current events.”
“We just wanted to make sure that everybody has the ability to vote in whatever way is most comfortable for them,” Andahl said.
“And for people who feel that at this time they would prefer to vote from home, this makes it really easy for them to request a ballot and for us to send it out to them.”
Andahl said the Election Commission has begun the process of thinking ahead about what to do if it has to make alternative arrangements for the election.
The Election Commission will send early ballots to those who applied on April 6. Those who wish to vote early at the Election Commission office can do so beginning April 13.
Voters who have already applied for early voting don’t need to apply again.
The Democratic and Libertarian Parties have opened their ballots to nonpartisan voters. Nonpartisan voters, then, have four options on how they would like to vote.
The first is to vote on the nonpartisan ballot. The second is to request a Republican Party nonpartisan ballot that includes Republican congressional races.
The third is to request to vote on the full Democratic Party ballot, and the fourth is to request to vote on the full Libertarian Party ballot.
Registered Republicans, Democrats and Libertarians will receive that party’s full ballot.
One voting precinct will vote in a new location this year. That is Precinct 9 in Bellevue, which previously voted at the Knights of Columbus Council 6192 hall on Industrial Drive. The new location is at First Baptist Church, 112 E. 23rd Ave.
The Election Commission will be open until 7 p.m. April 28 and 30 and May 5 and 7 and May 2 and 9 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
It will also be open until 6 p.m. May 1, which is the last day for in-person voter registration and early voting applications, which must be received by 6 p.m.