A Sarpy County woman’s trial on charges of first-degree sexual assault of a child that was to begin Monday was delayed by a new criminal charge against her.
Christina M. Greer, 36, was charged Friday in Sarpy County District Court with child enticement by electronic device. She was ordered held on $500,000 bail, with a preliminary trial set for Sept. 25.
If a judge finds enough evidence to order Greer to stand trial on the new charge, she will have four cases awaiting trial in Sarpy County District Court. Her trial that was scheduled to begin Monday has been pushed back to October. Greer also faces five counts of felony child abuse and three counts of first-degree sexual assault.
Phil Kleine, a deputy prosecutor with the Sarpy County Attorney’s Office, said the amount of bail for Greer to be released from jail now totals 10% of $2 million. She would have to pay $200,000 cash to be released.
The latest charge uncovered by investigators involves a teenager not associated with any of the other cases, Kleine said. According to court documents, Greer attempted to knowingly “solicit, coax, entice or lure” a child 16 or younger to her home starting Oct. 1, 2017, through February 2018.
During a preliminary hearing for the trial that was set to begin, a Sarpy County sheriff’s deputy testified that he interviewed a 13-year-old boy who said he had sex with Greer on three occasions during the sleepovers. The deputy and Greer’s daughter both identified up to six teens or preteens who regularly spent the weekend at Greer’s house.
Greer’s daughter said her mother told the kids to keep the events at her house a secret. Some of the events included drinking margaritas, playing drinking games and eating marijuana-infused gummy bears.