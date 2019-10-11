The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office participated in multiple operations focused on enforcing underage drinking in September thanks to a grant from Project Extra Mile.
The grant allowed more than 50 overtime hours on the enforcement of laws associated with underage drinking and procuring alcohol to minors.
The enforcement concluded with a joint operation with Nebraska State Patrol. More than 25 contacts were made which included:
• One Possession of Controlled Substance (Prescription Medication) arrest.
• Four Minor in Possession of Alcohol arrests.
• Two Possession of Drug Paraphernalia arrests.
• Two Possession of Marijuana arrests.
• One Theft by Shoplifting arrest.
• One Misdemeanor Warrant arrest.
• One Driving Under Suspension arrest.
• One Open Container citation.
• One Provisional Operators Permit citation.
• One Speeding (94 mph in a 45 mph zone) citation.
• Four warrant requests for Theft by Shoplifting and Minor in Possession of Alcohol.