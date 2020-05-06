The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners during its Tuesday meeting unanimously approved purchasing the Black Hills Energy building in Papillion.
The $6 million purchase will enable certain county administrative functions to operate out of the move-in-ready building at 1102 E. First Street by October or November, according to County Board Chairman Don Kelly.
Acquiring the building requires no property tax dollars and the county will use inheritance tax funds to finance the project, according to a staff report.
“This building is a great opportunity and investment,” Kelly said in a provided statement. “ The cost of this building is half what it would cost to build something new, and it will allow us to address a number of immediate issues we’ll face during the construction of the new jail. Ultimately, this building will help us better serve our citizens.”
Sarpy County has been studying the entire courthouse campus at 84th Street and Highway 370 in conjunction with the new jail, which is under design now. The new jail, expected to open in fall 2022, will be larger, help address overcrowding and better serve the needs of the state’s fastest-growing county, officials said.
Building the new jail in an existing parking lot next to the courthouse will allow the county to create a secure connection between the two buildings, improving security in both facilities. In addition, vacant administrative space at the courthouse will eventually be transformed into additional courtroom space, among other things.
As a result of the jail project creating a parking shortage on the courthouse campus, county officials are removing the two aging annex buildings on the east side of the structure to create additional parking for employees, said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, Sarpy County communications manager.
Purchasing the Black Hills building will also produce cost savings for the county, Stubenhofer-Barrett said. Currently, the county pays $300,000 annually to lease office space, which will not be needed with the addition of the new building. Also, the county will save on maintenance and utility costs for the aging office buildings that will be torn down.
The $6 million building purchase comes with all the building’s existing office equipment, tables, cubicles, desks, chairs and breakroom equipment, according to provided information.
Kelly said that in addition to immediately needed space as a result of jail construction, the county will be in dire need of additional room over the next 20 to 25 years, as Sarpy County is expected to double its existing population.
“We have grown significantly … and more people means more facilities for the justice side of the house, and more space for administration functions,” he said.