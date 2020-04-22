Sarpy County Jail’s inmate population has diminished during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
During the second week of April, the jail housed approximately 110 inmates. In comparison, the second week in January, February and March, that approximate inmate count sat at 145, 145 and 140, respectively. From the second week in January to the second week in April, that’s about a 24% decrease in inmate population.
One contributing factor is county and local law enforcement issuing more citations for offenses that typically would result in arrests being made, according to Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, communications manager for Sarpy County.
“The jail is working in cooperation with the sheriff’s department, as well as other local police departments, on a more robust cite-and-release kind of program,” Stubenhofer-Barrett said. “That if a person is likely to have been brought to the jail and bonded out within a number of hours, they are taking precautions now so that those people aren’t coming into the facility.”
Measures are being taken, though, to ensure the safety of those incarcerated in Sarpy County Jail, as well as staff members overseeing the day-to-day of the operation. In places like jails and prisons, Stubenhofer-Barrett noted how any kind of outbreak can cause huge problems.
“Outbreaks spread very quickly through inmate populations and employee populations, so we have taken this very seriously from the start,” she said. “We have taken a number of steps to monitor people coming in and out of the jail.”
A screening process, she said, is completed outside of the facility prior to any new inmate entering. This includes a temperature check, the person answering a series of questions and having a more in-depth health assessment completed by a jail health officer.
The screening, she said, isn’t COVID-19 specific. Stubenhofer-Barrett added that there hasn’t been a confirmed case of the coronavirus at the facility.
“That level of testing is still not available,” she said.
In addition, in-person visitations have halted, all volunteer programs have been put on hold and attorneys are meeting with their clients almost exclusively by video.
“People are allowed in to pay someone’s bond, bond someone out – that sort of thing,” she said. “But we are really limiting the number of visitors. We really want to limit the exposure.”
Inmates are housed at the facility – if bond isn’t posted – until their sentencing. Long-term inmates, she said, are held at Sarpy County Jail for less than a year. During their stay, Stubenhofer-Barrett said most inmates are housed in three to four primary dorm areas.
Because of space constraints, she said it simply isn’t possible – even under the current circumstances – to keep inmates fully isolated from one another. Current capacity at Sarpy County Jail sits at 148 inmates; however, last year that number routinely sat anywhere from 160 to 180.
“There were days we had well over 200,” she said of inmate numbers.
Plans for the new Sarpy County Jail, scheduled to open in fall 2022 next to the existing facility near 84th Street and Highway 370, calls for 400 beds.
For now, the goal is keep everyone as safe as possible at the existing jail.
“We are taking every precaution that we can,” she said. “Right now we want to keep the inmates safe, we want to keep the employees safe, we want to make sure the law enforcement officials that have to come in and out of that facility are safe.
“We are doing everything we can to prevent the spread.”