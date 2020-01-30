The Sarpy County Sheriff's Office introduced its third themed cruiser Thursday afternoon to promote Project Lifesaver.
Sheriff Jeff Davis told the crowd how his mother's Alzheimer's diagnosis prompted him in 2008 to bring Project Lifesaver to Sarpy County. Project Lifesaver provides monitoring devices for people who may be at risk of wandering, including people with dementia, Alzheimer's, are on the autism spectrum, have cognitive brain injuries or Down Syndrome.
Participants are fitted with a watch-like wristband that can be used to track the person's location if they are missing. Davis said 65 people in Sarpy County are enrolled in the program and 30 people, including both officers and civilians, are trained to use the equipment to look for missing people.
Police departments of Bellevue, La Vista and the Nebraska State Patrol all use the program.
Grant funding from the Midlands Community Foundation helped purchase the initial kits, and no one has had to pay to enroll because of the generous donations from community organizations, Davis said.
He hopes the car raises awareness of the program and helps bring in donations to expand it to other families who may need it.
"We hope when people see it they ask the officer or the deputies driving that car about Project Lifesaver," Davis said.
The technology has been used to track nine people in Sarpy County, Davis said, and more than 3,600 nationally.
"Many of those people wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for Project Lifesaver," he said.
Renee Kiernan, a Papillion mother who has a son on the autism spectrum who is enrolled in the county's Project Lifesaver program, said officers would come to her home and work with her son.
That allowed him to be comfortable interacting with an officer. They also helped familiarize him with lights and sirens on cruisers and let him know officers were people who want to keep him safe.
She thanked the county's law enforcement for its initiative.
"What it means to us is not only that Sarpy County took the initiative to be one of the first counties in Nebraska to provide Project Lifesaver, but that you're taking initiative to have a car that really signifies the protection that you want for your most vulnerable residents," she said.
Gail Werner-Robertson, an Omaha businesswoman and autism advocate with two sons on the autism spectrum, said one of her sons ran away when he was young. She said training for officers is important because people on the autism spectrum may not be able to communicate with officers or be scared of them.
"It's really important that we have our law enforcement be one of our helpful agents in helping this population that really doesn't have an ability to communicate on their own," she said.
The sheriff's office also has a pink breast cancer awareness cruiser and a camouflage military appreciation cruiser, both of which were introduced in 2018.