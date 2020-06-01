Sarpy County and its cities declared states of emergency Monday and established curfews beginning at 8 p.m. and lasting until 6 a.m. Tuesday morning.
The curfew applied to all non-essential travel and gatherings on public and private property, with the exception of those travelling to and from work and any emergency services, including those seeking medical attention.
"The county and cities feel this action is necessary to reduce the vulnerability of people and the community to damage, injury, and loss of life and property resulting from civil disturbances connected to protests happening in Omaha," the statement said.
The cities and county said in the press release they would revisit on Tuesday a decision to extend the curfew.