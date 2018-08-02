Persons employed by Sarpy County will be eligible for tuition reimbursement totaling $5,250 under the terms of a new agreement with Bellevue University.
To be eligible, employees must be enrolled in a full-time, degree-seeking program at the university.
The County Board unanimously approved the three-year deal July 17.
The deal adds a $3,250 tuition credit granted by Bellevue University to the $2,000 in tuition reimbursement already provided by the county to employees who seek work-related degrees. Together, those benefits total $5,250.
The increase, which more than doubles the tuition credit available to county employees, is accounted for solely by the BU credit and therefore costs county taxpayers nothing.
“By partnering with Bellevue University, we’re able to give our employees and their families the ability to pursue new skills and further their education,” said Sarpy County Board Chairman Don Kelly.
“Our goal is to recruit and retain high performing employees, and this program fits perfectly with that effort.”
The program extends to the immediate family members of county employees. They will be eligible for $2,500 in tuition assistance from Bellevue University.