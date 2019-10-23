Sarpy County put a stamp on plans to build a new jail on the west side of the current courthouse campus during Tuesday's meeting.
The county's Board of Commissioners voted 5-0 to approve the resolution, which identified current property tax revenues and inheritance taxes as funding sources.
Property taxes will generate $4.8 million annually and inheritance taxes will provide another $1 million, according to the resolution.
County Administrator Dan Hoins said the county hopes to have design work done by June 2021 and the jail to be completed and operational by June 2023.
Officials explored multiple locations throughout the county over the years, Hoins said, but eventually circled back to the current courthouse campus due to safety and security reasons related to transporting inmates to the courthouse.
The county receives regular letters for noncompliance from the state due to overcrowding, Hoins said.
Officials stressed the need for the jail, noting that Sarpy County is a state leader in diversion services and the county pays around $500,000 a year to house inmates in other facilities but is still overcrowded.
The jail is expected to cost around $65 million, and will cost $8 million to operate when opened, according to the county.
Sarpy County's current jail was built in 1989 and has faced overcrowding since the 1990s. It has 148 beds, while the new facility will could up to 400.
Hoins said stakeholders will help in the design process. Heavy users of the facility like law enforcement agencies will play heavily in the process, he said, and the county also invited the city of Papillion.
The county has no definite plans to replace parking that currently occupies the space where the proposed jail will go, said Megan Stubenhofer-Barrett, the county's communication's manager, but the county is exploring options related to broader plans to enhance the campus.