Sarpy County officials announced Friday they intend to build the county's new jail on the west side of the courthouse campus near 84th Street and Highway 370.
The Sarpy County Board of Commissioners will vote during Tuesday's meeting on a resolution specifying the west side as the intended location for the facility, which is estimated to cost $65 million, according to the release.
Officials have publicly acknowledged the jail is frequently overcrowded and have started saving money for the future jail. Officials have also signaled they intend to minimize new employees in future budgets to keep operational costs down.
The jail will be paid for under the county's existing levy and inheritance taxes, according to the release, which amount to about $6 million per year.
The facility could open in 2023, the release said. The county plans to start formal design on the project next year, the release said.
The Board of Commissioners meets Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Sarpy County Administration building, 1210 Golden Gate Drive.