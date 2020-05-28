Update: 5/28: On Thursday the Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported 23 new cases for COVID-19, bringing the total to 562 as of late afternoon, 522 of which were in Sarpy County.
So far in May, the health department has reported double digit increases for all but six days, including 11 straight days as testing across the state becomes more widespread.
Update: 5/20: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported its third death for COVID-19 Tuesday, a Sarpy County man in his 80's who suffered from underlying health conditions.
The man contracted the coronavirus that causes COVID-19 through close contact with another confirmed case, the department said.
As of Thursday evening, 369 people had tested positive between Sarpy and Cass counties, 348 of them in Sarpy County. The health department said almost 5,000 people had been tested between the two counties.
Update: 5/7: Positive cases for the coronavirus in Sarpy and Cass Counties passed 200 Thursday as the Sarpy/Cass Health Department reported 17 new cases, bringing the department's jurisdiction total to 201.
Of those 201, 192 are in Sarpy County. The department is reporting 73 recoveries and one death, a man in his 80's who died April 30 and who the department said suffered from serious underlying health conditions.
Update: 4/30: Positive cases of the coronavirus have surged in Sarpy and Cass Counties as testing across the state ramps up. As of this late Thursday afternoon, the Sarpy/Cass Health Department has reported 51 new cases since Friday, bringing the total to 128 between Sarpy and Cass Counties.
Of those, 123 are in Sarpy County and 60 of those were from close contact with another positive case.
The department reported 19 cases alone on Wednesday.
Update: 4/24:
Health officials in Sarpy and Cass Counties are reporting 22 confirmed cases of the coronavirus since Sunday, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s website.
Sarah Schram, health director of the health department, said it was a busy week with the influx of positive tests, which she credited to an increase in testing. Earlier this week state health officials urged health care providers to lower their thresholds to order a test for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, due to increasing testing capacity.
The new cases brings the total number of confirmed cases to 77, 73 of which are in Sarpy County. Of those in Sarpy County, 41 have recovered, 31 had close contact with a positive case and three are unknown.
On Wednesday and Thursday the health department partnered with the National Guard, Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Nebraska public health lab to provide drive-through testing for first responders, healthcare workers and residents who previously had not met criteria to be tested. Ninety people were tested at the event.
Update: 4/16: As of Thursday evening there were Sarpy/Cass Health Department was reporting 50 total cases in its jurisdiction, all but three of which were in Sarpy County. Of those, 28 had recovered, leaving 22 active cases.
Of the cases, 16 have been community spread and there have been a total of nine hospitalizations.
Update: 4/6: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department's dashboard of coronavirus cases in its jurisdiction showed there are 35 cases as of Monday evening, 12 of which are community spread.
The dashboard also showed that seven people have recovered from the coronavirus.
Update 4/3: There are 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Sarpy and Cass Counties, according to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department's COVID-19 dashboard. Of the cases, 26 are in Sarpy County, and there are 10 community spread cases, up from five on Monday.
3/30: There are now 15 total cases of the coronavirus in Sarpy and Cass counties, five of which are community spread cases, officials announced in a Monday morning press briefing.
Sarah Schram, health director of the Sarpy/Cass Health Department, said of the 15 cases 13 are in Sarpy County. The community spread cases are cases in which health officials could not trace how the person contracted the virus.
“We know the virus is in our community,” she said.
Officials also detailed a directed health measure announced Sunday enforcing social distancing, which they said would impact the beauty industry. The measure ordered businesses like nail salons, barbershops and tattoo shops to cease operations Tuesday at 12:01 a.m. and the measure will remain in effect until April 30.
Schram and Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike urged the community to abide by health recommendations to limit the spread of the virus responsible for COVID-19. Those recommendations include staying home, limiting social gatherings and practicing social distancing.
Hike said it would take “participation from everyone” to slow the spread that residents should be honest about who they have come into contact with if health officials ask about interactions while trying to track the spread of the virus.