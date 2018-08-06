Whether it was through her work or her many hours of volunteering, Linda Revis loved helping people.
Revis, 70, died July 21 after a nine-month battle with cancer. Revis served as the Sarpy County Tourism Director from 2007 before retiring in 2017.
“She made everyone who worked with her feel like they were doing a good job,” said her daughter, Marsha Johnson. “She was good with people and people liked to help her.”
Prior to her work with Sarpy County, Revis spent 18 years serving as coordinator for John C. Fremont Days in Fremont. She helped the event evolve from its infant stages into one of the largest celebrations in the state.
“She wanted to be a part of the community so she started out as a volunteer,” Johnson said. “Then people realized what a good job she did and it eventually grew into a full-time position.”
Johnson said the intrigue of being involved in “several events” led Revis to become the Sarpy County Tourism director in 2007. Former Sarpy County Administrator Mark Wayne said it was Revis’ work with JCF Days that caught his attention.
“She was familiar with a lot of the activities that involve tourism because that’s a lot of what John C. Fremont Days is,” he said.
Sarpy County saw continued growth in Revis’ 10 years with the department.
“The county was growing so the amount of activities was growing,” Wayne said. “Linda was very good at working with the State Tourism Department as well as local tourism departments. She was there for the opening of Werner Park and many other events.”
Wayne said Revis was instrumental in generating more interest in the county as a tourist attraction.
“She started to look at new ways to promote the county as far as when to promote and how to advertise,” he said. “She was a real people person who paid great attention to detail. She kept up with everything.”
When not in the office, Revis was helping as Sunday School superintendent at her church or working with the National Tri-T Society, an organization that helps send young girls to camp each summer. Revis joined the organization in 1970 and served as president of the society for two years.
“If she wasn’t working, she was volunteering,” Johnson said. “She loved helping people.”
Johnson said even working full-time and being a volunteer, Revistalways made time for her three daughters and five grandchildren.
“She would always arrange her schedule to be at track meets or other events because family came first to her,” she said. “She was an incredible person.”
Survivors include her daughters, Brenda Ringer of Council Bluffs, Marsha (Kristopher) Johnson of Fremont and Amy Morrison of Britton, South Dakota; along with five grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Roger in 2013.