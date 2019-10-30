Revelation Health & Wellness opened its doors Oct. 14, offering an approach to medicine that includes physical, spiritual and emotional health.
Owner Dr. Steve Lapke and his wife Brook Lapke have a combined 44 years of experience working in the health care business.
“There is a real need for preventative medicine in our society,” Steve Lapke said.
“Concierge medicine is the most effective practice style which allows the physician to become more of a health coach rather than just a prescriber of medicine.”
With programs customized to fit individual needs, Revelation focuses on preventative medicine and getting back to the basics of prioritizing the physician/patient relationship.
Revelation Health & Wellness is located at Midlands Place off of 84th Street and Highway 370 at 249 Olson Drive, Suite 103.
It is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
For more information, call 402-715-4855.