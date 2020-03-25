Two housing developments, one for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and the other for retirees, are planned for vacant areas in Papillion.
Papillion’s City Council approved during its March 17 meeting a development agreement with Sheltering Tree Inc. for a 48-unit apartment-style complex near 72nd Street and Ponderosa Drive south of Shadow Lake Towne Center.
The company provides apartment living arrangements for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities and will have events, social clubs and gardens.
Denise Gehringer, executive director of Sheltering Tree and who has a son with Down Syndrome, described how the arrangements provide independence and community for the people who live there.
The company has two other locations in Bellevue and Omaha.
Papillion’s council also held a first reading on a change of zone for a vacant area northwest of the 72nd Street and Cornhusker Road intersection for a retirement community. The building will be behind a Pinnacle Bank branch, a Casey’s gas station and south of St. Martha’s Episcopal Church.
The community will go on 10.4 acres and consist of 218 independent living, assisted living and memory care units. Council documents show plans include a three-story apartment building, one story building and villas.
Portland, Oregon-based Point Development Company is behind the development.
The council also approved an amendment to an agreement with developers of a 350-acre development at the intersection of Highway 370 and Interstate 80.
The amendment will allow for more space for signage and a car display area along the interstate for car dealerships at the development.
H&H Automotive will have a 27.5-acre footprint in the development with its dealerships and other automotive related businesses, said Steve Hinchcliff, president and CEO. The next largest is near 84th and L streets, at 12.5 acres, he said.
Hinchcliff said Sarpy County’s growth and the visibility along the high traffic corridors of Highway 370 and I-80 made the location appealing.
“Sarpy County is our number one reason to pay attention,” he said. “We’re very bullish on Sarpy County.”
When plans were first announced, the development, called 370 North and Steel Ridge in council documents, would attract at least $200 million in investment.
Streets and utilities are in and landscaping is planned for this spring. Hinchcliff said the plan is to have the dealerships open in 2021.