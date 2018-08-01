La Vista residents found a tasty way to learn about some of the biggest projects going on in their city.
During Saturday’s Taste of La Vista event at Central Park, residents got questions answered about the many different projects taking place in their community and got to enjoy some local fare while doing so.
Mitch Beaumont, Community Relations Coordinator for La Vista, said a record crowd of 916 showed up for the event, which featured 10 different local food and beverage vendors.
“I think people appreciate getting updates on projects,” Beaumont said. “The reason this event exists is to engage the community.”
There were six different information booths in place for residents to learn more about a variety of projects and organizations.
Much of the interest centered around the 84th Street Redevelopment which continues to see growth and changes each day. There was also a “Chalk Talk” board in which residents could write down new ideas for the city to explore. Beaumont said those ideas will be part of a resident survey that will take place down the road.
“I think people embraced the opportunity to present some new ideas,” he said. “It’s a chance for them to give some feedback on some programs they’d like to see the city offer.”
Beaumont said the most valuable piece of the event is keeping people abreast of how things stand in their community.
“What we hear every year is that people are interested in these projects and want to know when they’ll be done,” Beaumont said. “It’s a way for us to provide that information.”