Rescuers performed CPR on a 17-month-old boy Sunday afternoon in an effort to revive him after he was found unresponsive in a backyard pool in La Vista.
The boy remained in critical condition Monday morning, the Sarpy County Sheriff's Office said.
Sheriff's deputies and rescue personnel from the Papillion Fire Department were called to the home at 8523 S. 104th St. about 12:35 p.m. Sunday.
Family members were performing CPR on the boy. Papillion rescuers took over treatment when they arrived.
The boy was taken to Children’s Hospital & Medical Center. He and his family were visiting the house, officials said.