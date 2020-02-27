Over the next few weeks, students at Rumsey Station Elementary will bond over the joys of reading.
On Feb. 18, the school kicked off All Classrooms, One Book, an initiative aimed to bring the whole school together.
Each classroom teacher from grades preschool to sixth received a copy of “Mysteries According to Humphrey,” by Betty G. Birney.
For four weeks, each teacher will read the book aloud to their students to encourage reading.
Lynne Kush, the instructional coach at Rumsey Station, said she is happy to help provide the experience to the students.
Because each grade level is reading the same book, Kush said it will help bridge the gap between older and younger students.
“It gives the kids a fun opportunity where everyone is at the same level. When they talk about the book, the characters, the settings, they are all talking about the exact same book.”
Last year, all students read “Friendship According to Humphrey,” also by Birney.
Kush said students enjoyed the story so much she chose another Humphrey book this year.
“The students are definitely so excited and we just want to keep that excitement going for the next four weeks,” she said.
Over the next four weeks, Kush said she wants students to learn about the art of mystery books in general.
“I want them to understand what a mystery is because that’s something that we don’t necessarily teach,” she said. “Mysteries are something that often get pushed to the side.”
As the school progresses though the book, teachers will do activities with students such as making joke books — because Humphrey likes jokes — and comparing and contrasting characters.
Teachers also ask questions over the intercom so teachers and students can hold discussions in their classrooms.
And to get students even more involved, throughout each week, teachers hide a stuffed Humphrey, who is a mouse, in the school and encourage students to find it.
During the fourth week, Kush said, Humphrey will “go missing” and students will need to figure out what happened to him.
“The classes will have to make inferences about what’s going on and find out where Humphrey went,” she said.
Through reading and solving mysteries, Kush said she believes this initiative will not only help students realize how much fun reading can be, but also further develop the community at Rumsey Station.
“It really brings the school together and it creates that community, a community of learners, a community of readers,” she said.