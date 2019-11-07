The Midwest Regional Championship of U.S. Quidditch will be at the Papillion Landing Field House Saturday and Sunday.
There is no admission for the event.
Alex Schipoff, athletic event coordinator for Sarpy County Tourism, said the games should start mid-morning Saturday and the championship to be played on Sunday.
For more specific game times and a schedule of games, refer to the Quidditch on Sarpy County Tourism’s Facebook page. Schipoff said Sarpy County Tourism is partnering with the Omaha Comic Con group to bring in vendors that will sell various Harry Potter related items.
College club teams from Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin will compete in the event.
The winner of the regional championship automatically qualifies for the U.S. Quidditch Cup next spring.
There will be at large bids from teams participating in the Midwest regional.