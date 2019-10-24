Quidditch will soon make its debut at Papillion Landing.
For those wanting to know the ins and outs of the magical sport before the U.S. Midwest Regional on Nov. 9, Sarpy County Tourism is putting together a rules clinic on Sunday.
The clinic will be from 4 to 5 p.m. at the Papillion Landing Field House, 1022 Lincoln St. W and will be led by the Creighton University Quidditch club team.
The club will demonstrate the rules of the game, positions and Quidditch drills.
Quidditch, a sport from J.K. Rowling’s “Harry Potter” series, is a co-ed, full contact sport that includes elements from rugby, dodgeball and tag while players keep a broom between their legs.
Alex Schiphoff, athletic events coordinator for Sarpy County Tourism, said he has been working on getting Quidditch to Sarpy County the past two years.
He said he started the process when he went to a trade show and met with U.S. Quidditch, which took an on-site visit of Papillion Landing over the summer.
“It’s definitely a niche sport and something unique to the area,” Schiphoff said.
There is a $5 fee for the clinic and those interested in registering can do so online by going to the Quidditch 101 Facebook event page and click the tickets link. The tab will direct users to the Quidditch registration page on the Papillion Parks and Recreation Department website.
If one can’t make the clinic, an online rule book can be found online at usquidditch.org.
The Midwest Regional Championship of U.S. Quidditch will be at the Papillion Landing Field House this year on Nov. 9-10 and in 2020 on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.
College club teams from Colorado, Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin will compete in the event.
The schedule of games will be released on Oct. 30.
For more information contact Sarpy County Tourism at 402-332-5771.