Last week, the Parkview Heights Elementary School library was transformed into a bookstore when the Scholastic Book Fair made its annual appearance.
Students marched into the fair with hopes of finding a good book, and every student left with something, thanks to the help of the Parent Teacher Organization.
This year, the PTO donated $2,397 to ensure every student could purchase a book from the fair.
Each student was given $5 to spend, and school librarian Ashley Lyles said she is grateful for the kind donation.
“Without the generous donation from the PTO, I know that there would be many students leaving empty-handed,” Lyles said.
Not everyone can afford a book on their own, Lyles said, which is why that extra $5 plays a huge role in students’ lives.
“When I start talking about the book fair, students might say their mom doesn’t have money right now and start to feel bad about it, but this gives everybody an opportunity to get something,” she said. “It gives them a chance to have a book that’s theirs. We’ve had several kids say, ‘Oh, a book of my own.’ They get excited when they write their name in it.”
This is the eighth year the PTO has donated funds for the book fair, making it possible for students to get a book that sparks their interest.
First grader A’Miyah Gomez said she was happy when she found out the PTO gave her an additional $5 to spend because reading is her favorite subject.
“It made me feel happy that we got to get extra money for the book fair,” Gomez said. “There’s a lot of cool stuff you can get.”
Lyles said she is grateful students get so much enjoyment out of the Scholastic Book Fair because reading is a valuable habit to acquire at a young age.
“Reading is so important, especially since we are competing against video games and Youtube and TV,” she said. “It’s really hard to get kids excited about books when they are older, so starting them now when they are young is important.”
Lyles said it is good to see every student walk away with a book.
“As a librarian, my number one priority is to get books into the hands of readers who will love them, and with the Parkview Heights PTO donating $5 to every student, I’ve been able to do just that.”