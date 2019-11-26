Prosecutors have dropped a child abuse charge against a Papillion city councilman, the Sarpy County Attorney's Office said Tuesday.
Jason Gaines, 45, had been charged in Sarpy County Court with one count of negligent child abuse, a misdemeanor. He was accused in early September of causing bruising and scratches on the arm of his girlfriend's 5-year-old son, according to authorities.
Steve Delaney, Gaines' attorney, told The World-Herald earlier this month that the charge never should have been filed.
"Subsequent to filing charges, our office received video evidence from the defendant, which corroborates his story," Sarpy County Chief Deputy Attorney Bonnie Moore said in a statement. "Upon review of the additional evidence, it was determined that we could not move forward with the charges."
Gaines said in an interview Tuesday that the dropped charge proves his innocence.
"I was telling the truth; I was 100% innocent, and the dismissal of the charges proves that," Gaines said.
He represents Ward II, which is generally bounded by 72nd and 84th Streets, and Lincoln Street and Olsen Drive in Papillion.