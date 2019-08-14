More than $2 million of Papillion’s proposed 2019-20 budget will focus on the improvement of the city’s roads.
The budget was introduced to the Papillion City Council during its Aug. 6 meeting. The budget will go through public hearing during the Aug. 20 council meeting before going to vote during the Sept. 3 meeting.
A city-wide paving assessment from the past year has prompted $2.2 million earmarked for reconstructing poorly rated streets and adding protective layers to a portion of good quality streets. An additional $100,000 will go toward pothole repairs while capital improvement projects include resurfacing three bridge decks and a Highway 370 adaptive signal project.
“This budget reflects several overarching goals set by the City Council of maintaining our road system, maintaining our strong financial position, improving our recreational facilities, preserving our downtown and protecting our small-town feel and sense of community,” said Mayor David Black. “I’m proud that, through our highly efficient city staff, we are able to achieve these goals, maintain our high quality services and meet the needs of our new growth, all under a property tax levy that continues to be the lowest of all cities in the metro area.”
Papillion’s tax levy of 45 cents per $100 of valuation is the lowest tax levy among all cities in Douglas and Sarpy counties.
The proposed budget for 2019-20 is $88 million, which includes a general fund of just under $30 million.
The budget also includes:
• Increased staff due to recently annexed areas. Those staff additions include three police officers and two public works maintenance positions. There will also be six additional firefighters starting halfway through the budget year.
• Additional K-9 team to help with increased call-outs for service and mutual aid requests.
• Upgrades to Fricke Field and Schwer Park restrooms, re-roofing several park shelters and updating the parks comprehensive plan.
• Renovation of the bottom two floors of Papillion City Hall.
• Community Betterment funds allocated for Papillion’s 150th celebration and continued improvements at Veterans Park.
Projected revenue under the city’s half-cent sales tax is $4.2 million and will be directed toward debt service of the Papillion Landing Community Center and Field House project.