An ordinance to amend La Vista's guidelines for selling and discharging fireworks sparked plenty of debate during Tuesday's City Council meeting but didn't result in any changes.
Two amendments were presented that would limit the number of days the city could sell and discharge fireworks, as well as changing the hours for both sale and discharge. Both amendments ended in 4-4 votes and Mayor Doug Kindig, citing a conflict of interest, chose not to cast a deciding vote, thus killing the proposed amendments.
La Vista's current fireworks ordinance allows 10 days of sales and discharge of fireworks. Fireworks can be sold from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. while discharge can take place from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. June 25 through July 2 and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. on July 3 and July 4.
During a discussion in a June Council meeting, Councilman Kim Thomas proposed a new ordinance that would limit the amount of sale days to seven and discharge days to three. Sales hours would remain the same but discharge hours would be changed from noon to 10 p.m.
That proposed ordinance was brought before the council Tuesday night, which included a public hearing. Nancy Hintz, president of the Nebraska Humane Society, spoke in favor of the ordinance, citing the stress fireworks cause on pets as well as the number of pets that escape during fireworks season.
Ryan Kaufman, a veteran who suffers from Post Traumatic Stress Disorder, also spoke in favor of the ordinance because of the impact fireworks have on veterans across the area.
Vince Bellino, manager of Bellino Fireworks, believed the ordinance would cause confusion among consumers as surrounding cities in Bellevue, Papillion and Ralston would continue with the current 10 days of sale, 10 days of discharge guidelines. As a result, his belief was that La Vista residents would go elsewhere to purchase their fireworks.
While not trying to damper the spirit of the holiday, Thomas believed the 10 days was an excessive amount for the city to adhere to.
"I'm not opposed to fireworks and celebrating the Fourth of July and I understand the importance of this for nonprofits," Thomas said. "But I brought this forward for veterans, pets, families with small children and elderly people.
"But mainly, I am doing this for the men and women who spend days fighting in the order to preserve the rights we have. La Vista is known as a veteran-friendly city. June 27 is National PTSD (Awareness) Day and I find it ironic we start selling fireworks two days before that.
“It's not the fireworks on the Fourth that scare them. I think we need to consider this based on the perspective of the people who fought for these rights."
Councilman Kelly Sell echoed Thomas' sentiments, noting fireworks have their place when it comes to celebrating, but there also needs to be limits.
"I love the Fourth of July, but it's Independence Day, not Independence Week," Sell said. "I know it's rough on animals and I think we owe it to our veterans to do something."
Councilwoman Terri Quick believed a change in ordinances wouldn't change the way consumers go about purchasing their fireworks.
"I think we will have people going to Bellevue, Papillion and Ralston to purchase fireworks," she said. "If we could make this a statewide rule, then I think it becomes more plausible."
Councilman Ron Sheehan argued La Vista should be willing to step to the forefront and establish new boundaries for fireworks.
"Somewhere along the line, we need to take issue and not worry about what about the hell others are doing," he said. "Let's be a leader.
"We can't all seem to get on the same page politically in this country. Sarpy has to lead."
Sheehan proposed an amendment that would keep the 10 days of sale, but limit discharge to seven days. Sales and discharge would be 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. each day, except for July 3 and 4 which would allow discharge until 11 p.m. That amendment was met by a 4-4 vote with Mike Crawford, Thomas, Quick and Sheehan each voting yes.
Councilman Jim Frederick then offered up a different amendment that would set both the sale and discharge for fireworks at seven days. That was also met with a 4-4 deadlock with Thomas, Sheehan, Kelly Sell and Frederick voting in favor.
Council's final vote was on whether to move the original ordinance into second reading, which could have prompted further discussion down the road. That vote was again a stalemate with Thomas, Sheehan, Sell and Frederick voting yes.
Although more than an hour of discussion did not lead to a resolution, Kindig believed the healthy debate was a positive.
"There's nothing wrong with what's going on," he said. "What's going on is good discussion. I don't see that as being confused, I see it as a variety of discussion."