Springfield Platteview Community Schools’ Board of Education got a first look at its potential 2019-20 budget during its July 22 meeting.
The initial proposal is for a $16.75 million budget, a 3 percent increase over the $16.26 million budget for 2018-19. Superintendent Brett Richards said in an email the budget will be more detailed as it goes through the planning process in August and September.
SPCS will receive its certified district valuation on Aug. 20 and hold additional budget presentations and hearings at its meetings in August and September. The budget must be submitted to the state by Sept. 20.