With heaping bags of coins, students at Prairie Queen Elementary are changing others’ lives by practicing selflessness.
The school recently held its annual Spare Change Drive to raise money for the Tri-City Food Pantry, a local food pantry that serves the communities of Papillion, La Vista and Ralston. The drive ended on Tuesday.
Throughout the past week, students and staff brought in coins to donate. This year the school raised $3,325.58, the highest amount in the history of the drive.
To motivate students to participate, classrooms competed against each other to see who could raise the most money.
Kindergarten teacher Anne-Marie Hunter came in first with $468, followed by kindergarten teacher Kelli Houdesheldt with $293, and first grade teacher Dawn Markus placed third with $225.
It’s not about winning, the teachers agreed, but the importance of giving.
Markus said her favorite part of the fundraiser was seeing her students get excited about helping someone in need.
“I love that they know that what they bring in is going to someone who needs it,” Markus said. “Other people get their needs because of them.”
No matter the amount, Houdesheldt added, every cent counts.
“It’s hard to get kids, especially young kids, to think about others and make them realize that their 10 dimes matter,” Houdesheldt said.
“Anything helps. Some students said they only had four nickels, but that still matters. It’s the thought behind it that matters.”
The teachers also received a lot of positive feedback about the fundraiser from parents.
Hunter said her students’ parents told her their students did what they could to earn more change to give.
They would go home and offer to do chores in exchange for coins, Hunter said. They even went as far as to empty their own personal piggy banks.
“It helps them to know how good it feels to give to other people. It’s not always about receiving,” Hunter said.
To reward their efforts, each of the three teachers were given Amazon gift cards to spend on classroom needs.
Students were rewarded with a celebration of their own. Markus’ class earned a fluffy-friend day, where students are allowed to bring in a stuffed animal to school with them.
Hunter’s class will have a no-shoe day and Houdesheldt’s class will get to wear pajamas to school.
But it isn’t the prize that matters, Houdesheldt said.
“They don’t always need a token,” she said. “Sometimes we get caught up in that, but sometimes they just want to feel special.”