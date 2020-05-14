Not even social distancing could get in the way of a Prairie Queen classroom’s book club.
Last month, Stacey Muller’s fifth grade class split up into groups of five, based on preferred books, and explored the joys of reading together.
Book options were “Story Thieves” by James Riley, “Scar Island” by Dan Gemeinhart, “Upside Down in the Middle of Nowhere” by Julie Lamana, “Ungifted” by Gordon Korman and “The Unteachables” by Gordon Korman.
Since April 6, the groups held chats via Padlet and once a week groups connected via Zoom so they could discuss their book.
Muller, who conducted book clubs even before the school closed, said her favorite part of the club is interacting with each group.
“I love their enthusiasm about the stories and I enjoy the fact that students learn to like books and develop an interest in authors that they may not have picked out otherwise,” she said.
The class finished their books late last month and even got a chance to talk with Gemeinhart and Riley.
“They were all excited. The two authors were amazing to chat with and students asked some wonderful questions,” Muller said.
And while Korman couldn’t commit to a Zoom call, he did send a video to the groups that read his book.
Speaking to the authors, Muller said, was a great opportunity for students.
“The author chat was meaningful to students because it humanizes the book-writing process,” she said. “Anytime I can bring the real world into the classroom, I jump at the chance. This was a great way to do it even from afar,” she said.
By introducing students to new books, Muller said she hopes her students expand their horizons when it comes to authors and genres.
“I know that since a couple of the books were the first in a series, the students in those groups planned to read the next book,” she said.
Muller said she was grateful to continue her class book clubs especially during isolation.
“For me, it was another way we could continue our classroom community feeling, even when we are apart,” she said.