The Penick children were given a shopping trip courtesy of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office and Papillion Police Department. The Penick children’s parents, Jennifer and Adam, were killed June 25 in a car crash on Highway 50. (Front from left) Olivia, Evan, Unity, Ilana and Adam Penick pose with (back from left) their grandmother Sheila Wayne, PPD Officer Andy Mahan, grandfather Emmett Wayne and Sarpy County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Miller.