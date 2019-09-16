Papillion police have forwarded the results of their investigation of the death of a 10-year-old pedestrian last month to the Sarpy County attorney to consider charges.
The Papillion Police Department on Friday identified the driver involved as Masey Lawrence, 19, of Papillion.
Police said their investigation found that about 4 p.m. Aug. 20, Abigail Whitford of Bellevue was struck by a car driven by Lawrence.
Witnesses said Whitford was crossing Washington Street with her brother when Lawrence’s northbound vehicle struck her, police said. Lawrence remained on the scene. Whitford later died from her injuries.
Sarpy County Attorney Lee Polikov said Friday that the investigation is being reviewed and that he doesn’t have a definite date for when a decision on charges will be made.