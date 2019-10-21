A picture may be worth a thousand words, but Dawn Stoltenberg has found a way to combine both into one work of art.
Stoltenberg’s pieces, which combine digital photography and poetry into one element, will be on display through the end of November at Sump Memorial Library, 222 N. Jefferson St.
A member of the Bellevue Artists Association, Stoltenberg had some of her acrylic paintings on display at Papillion City Hall earlier this year. But Stoltenberg’s newest display provides a unique look into two of her passions.
“I was an English major in college and did a lot of poetry,” she said. “In 2010 I created a Shutterfly book with some of my favorite photos. I write poetry to fit the photos.
“There’s a poem I have that talks about spring and how you come out of a long Nebraska winter and I had an image that came to mind of a spring picture. It provides the back story for the picture. I will use a lot of haikus. That’s a form of poetry that I can apply to scenarios in many photos.”
Stoltenberg believes art and poetry provide a perfect symmetry.
“It’s worked out really well,” she said. “When I do acrylic paintings, I like to do mostly country scenes and that allowed me to get into a groove. With poetry, that’s a style I like to work with.”
After having her art viewed at City Hall, Stoltenberg is excited for the potential of a new audience and additional reviews.
“I really love it when I hear feedback from other artists,” she said. “It’s important for me to have people enjoy it, then get that feedback.”