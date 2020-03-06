Students at Patriot Elementary are taking writing to a whole new level.
Since December, sixth graders have been writing argumentative essays which they adapted into podcasts.
Sixth grade teacher Jake Cooper gave students the prompt to “spark a change,” and for the assignment, students worked in groups of two or three to create a three- to five-minute podcast on something they would change in the world.
The idea of the project, Cooper said, is to show students that writing can be fun.
“They were looking forward to a new challenge, and plus it wasn’t the same pen and paper essay or writing a paper then turning it in, that they are used to,” Cooper said.
From mental health issues and body image to school lunch portions, students were able to choose any topic they felt passionate about, and Cooper said he is proud to see them tackle such heavy issues.
“We’ve seen a lot of different topics and I’ve tried not to limit them as much as possible and let their creativity drive them,” he said.
Sixth grader Alivia Derrick said she enjoys this project because it allows her to speak on a topic she feels strongly about.
Her group is doing its project on the pressure people feel to be perfect, especially when it comes to magazines and social media.
“People think they aren’t good enough if they don’t look like the people they see on social media or in magazines or movies,” Alivia said.
One of her favorite parts of the project, Alivia said, is being able to spread a positive message to those willing to listen.
“Sometimes I feel that pressure, too, and I just want people to know that they are perfect,” she said.
Because of his students’ hard work, Cooper said he plans to enter some of the projects in The NPR Student Podcast Challenge, a contest open to fifth through 12th graders throughout the nation.
Winners will have their podcasts featured on national NPR programs and have an NPR journalist visit their school and report on their podcast. Other notable entries may appear online.
But the project isn’t about winning or losing, Cooper said. It’s about teaching students to speak on topics they believe in.
It also allows students to see that writing can be expressed in a variety of ways.
“Writing can be so much more than just what we associate it with,” Cooper said.
Most of his students, Cooper said, often tell him that they dislike writing because it “takes too long” and is “boring,” but after doing fun projects, they express how much they enjoy the subject.
“It is really gratifying and humbling because this is the subject students dislike the most,” he said. “That’s really my challenge, to change their mindset about writing.”