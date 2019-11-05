With a melody on his flute, a Papillion-La Vista High School senior made school history.
This year, Vincent Lin was one of 557 musicians selected nationwide to be a part of the All-National Honors Ensembles held in Orlando, Fla., and the first student in PLV history chosen.
“It’s really motivational and influential for my life,” Lin said. “This school is so old and to be a part of that history and molding the reputation of my school is surreal.”
Lin began playing the flute in fourth grade, which he said gave him an advantage over others who began in middle or high school.
“Since I had that head start, I was ahead of the game. I thought, I have a lot of preparation and practice so I might as well put it to use,” he said.
Throughout all four years of high school, Lin made it to All-State Band where he grew fond of a higher level of performing, which inspired him to audition for nationals.
“I fell in love with that upper caliber of music,” Lin said.
For auditions, Lin had to send in a video of him playing a song and scales on his instrument.
Last month, he heard the good news.
“I’d like to think I have a pretty mature sound on the flute,” Lin said. “Adding that volume and roundness to my flute playing kind of makes me stand out.”
Lin will be in Orlando from Thursday to Sunday where he will practice with his fellow orchestra members for the All-National Honors Ensembles band concerts, which will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at Gaylord Palms Resort and Convention Center.
Though he is used to the pressures of All-State Band, playing at a national level is a completely new experience, Lin said.
“That orchestra setting will be a lot different than what I am used to,” he said.
Tim Keller, PLV band director, said he is happy to see a deserving student earn a spot at the All-National Honors Ensembles.
“I always call him Midas because everything he touches turns to gold,” Keller said.
He also said that throughout the years, Lin has set a good example for fellow students.
“It’s inspiring. He sets the model for younger kids,” Keller said. "He’s very detail oriented and works at it. He doesn't put it off until tomorrow. He gets after it and practices and has a great work ethic. I think that’s what sets him apart.”
After high school, Lin said he plans to continue his musical journey and double major in music and science in college.