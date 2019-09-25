A rash of tire slashings has the Papillion Police Department searching for answers and suspects.
Between Sept. 6 and Sept. 18, five incidents of tires being slashed in residential areas were reported around the city. One residence was hit twice during that span.
Each of the vehicles damaged either belonged to students at Papillion-La Vista South High School or owned by family members of PLV South students.
“We started to see a pattern and these usually happen over a longer period of time but these all came together very quickly,” PPD Chief Scott Lyons said. “We haven’t seen anything like this where it’s so blatantly targeted at one group. Whoever did this is definitely trying to send a message.”
He added that it’s unusual to see the quantity of incidents that took place in such a short amount of time.
“There might be a victim here and there, but it doesn’t happen all that often,” Lyons said. “When you see something like this, it sticks out.”
PLV South School Resource Officer Andy Mahan got word out on social media and has been in contact with students to see what potential motives there could be surrounding these crimes.
“Students had reached out to Officer Mahan in hopes that he heard something,” Lyons said. “The students have a good relationship with him and will interact, so they’re trying to gather more info.”
Each of the incidents occurred overnight and Lyons said there is no video footage to help them in the department's investigation. They are seeking information from anyone who may be able to help the department find the suspects.
“Whoever is doing this knows we’re onto them now, so they’re backing off, but we’re not backing off,” he said. “There are people out there who know about this. There may be several individuals involved.”
Lyons said anyone with information should contact Sarpy County Crime Stoppers at 402-592-7867. There is a $500 reward for any information that leads to an arrest.