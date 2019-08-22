The Papillion-La Vista High School marching band will perform its music on a 6-mile trek Saturday for its annual March-A-Thon Fundraiser.
Personal front yard concerts can be booked by contacting Tim Keller at tkeller@paplv.org or by calling 402-898-0400. Front yard concerts are $50 and are available on the March-A-Thon route Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. If anyone is interested in a front yard concert but does not live on the marching route they can still book front yard concerts from 1 to 4 p.m.
From 8 to 11 a.m. the marching band will be in the Hunters Crossing and Tara Heights areas. From 11 a.m. to noon the band will transition to the Hickory Hill area.
The song request list consists of 25 songs with several different genres from hits such as Queen’s “Another One Bites the Dust” to Michael Jackson’s “Thriller.”
– Austin Plourde