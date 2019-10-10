Papillion-La Vista High School students are working to put on a hauntingly good performance as they welcome “Gothic Ghost Stories” by Lindsay Price to the stage.
The story follows the 19th Century Perveril family who lives in a haunted house and recounts the ghostly tales associated with their home. From evil twins to a boy and a girl with missing hearts, the play is full of spooky adaptations of Victorian ghost stories.
PLV drama teacher Molly Grasso said she chose this play because of its lighthearted nature.
“Sometimes, you just need a really fun show that the kids are excited about that’s not too deep,” Grasso said.
In the past, she said, the school has put on some “heavy” performances such as “To Kill a Mockingbird” by Aaron Sorkin, she said.
“This is just kind of light and fluffy and fun,” Grasso said.
Showtimes are Oct. 17 and Oct. 19 at 7 p.m.
“Gothic Ghost Stories” is set in modern day and has 19 students in the cast that play multiple characters, some of whom play up to as many as four.
“I like all the fun we are having with all of the ghosts in the stories,” she said. “They have been adapted in a way the audience can understand and appreciate.”
The cast includes Grace Khayati, Ryan Muhle, Kevin Bray, Nate Brown, Kylie Gruver-Munoz, Courtney Coleman, Adele Nickerson, Devon House, Ava Carberry, Hunter Koch, Annika Wachter, Rider Matteis, Caleb Osburn, Kaitlynn Hurt, Teah Showell, Aaren Meyer, Gabe Culp, Jaylin Brown and Nathan Harding.
To purchase tickets, visit showtix4u.com or visit the PLV Bookstore. The cost is $10 for adults, $5 for students and seniors and $4 for children.