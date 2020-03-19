Papillion La Vista Community Schools will provide a week’s worth of breakfast and lunch to families in need, according to a district press release.
The district will pass out the meals each Monday morning from 7:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. for any student ages 1 to 18. Pickup locations are at La Vista Middle School, 7900 Edgewood Blvd., and Golden Hills Elementary, 2912 Coffey Ave.
Enough food for each child living in the home will be provided.
PLCS is closed to prevent the spread of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19.