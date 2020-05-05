Papillion La Vista Community Schools will celebrate its seniors Friday-Sunday with a variety of events.
Friday will be Honors Night. To celebrate, the district will release a video on each of the high school Facebook pages at 5:45 p.m. The videos will highlight the seniors’ achievements and recognize seniors who received scholarships.
On Saturday, the district, in partnership with the Sarpy County Sports Commission, Hy-Vee, J&M Displays and Star 104.5, will sponsor a free drive-in firework show to honor seniors at 9 p.m. at Werner Park, 12356 Ballpark Way.
Families are required to watch the show from the safety of their vehicles and no concessions or restrooms will be available. Parking will be open at 7:30 p.m.
On Sunday, the district will host virtual gradations for both high schools. Papillion-La Vista High School will have their ceremony at 1 p.m. and Papillion-La Vista South High School will hold theirs at 5 p.m.
During the ceremonies, each high school will virtually “give out” diplomas to graduates. Videos will be posted on each of the school’s Facebook pages 15 minutes prior to the ceremonies.