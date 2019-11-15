Students from Papillion-La Vista High School and Papillion-La Vista South High School were among 440 students chosen to be part of the All-State Chorus.
The following students were selected:
Noah Potterf, Kayleigh Sander, Grace Khayati, Kaylee Stover, Kaelyn Hamblen, Eden Strangeln, Aaron Reisinger, Jacob Hirschfeld, Jayden Catarra, Gordon Lytle, J.T. Morrison, Clayton Lytle, Caleb Digiacomo, Charlie Anderson, Anna Derrick, Ally Myrtue, Bree Witt, Delaney Fredrick, Julia Vanderloo, McKenna Hendricks, Dillon Johnson, Noah Lawrence, Liam Webber, Gabriel Lozada, Kieran Nebel, Payton Johnson, Jacob Leuck, Dylan Popish, Rianna Munoz and EJ Moss.
Rehearsals for students will begin later this month leading up to a public concert that will take place Nov. 23 at the Lied Center for the Performing Arts on the University of Nebraska–Lincoln campus.
For information on tickets, call Nebraska Music Education Association at 402-937-3359.