The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education got its first look at the renovations to Papillion-La Vista High School at its July 22 meeting.
Around 70,000 square feet, more than an entire elementary school, of new construction will be added to the high school. Construction will cost $22 million and is scheduled to be completed around the fall of 2022, said Pat Carson, a principal senior project manager at BCDM, the district’s architect.
The additions will include new freshman classrooms, a dedicated area for STEM education, a cafeteria addition and space for administrative offices. A few other areas in the building will be renovated significantly.
It will be the fourth building project to use bond money voters approved in May 2018. The others are renovations and track resurfacing at Papillion-La Vista South High School, a new elementary school and renovations at G. Stanley Hall Elementary School. The district has also purchased land for a potential third high school.
The board also approved policy updates for construction and public relations and communications.
– Brody Hilgenkamp