Papillion La Vista Community Schools is working to ensure students get proper nutrition during the school closure due to the coronavirus outbreak.
On March 23, PLCS began offering free grab-and-go breakfast and lunch for students ages 1 to 18.
Every Monday from 7:30 to 11 a.m., families can pick up five days worth of breakfasts and lunches at La Vista Middle School, 7900 Edgewood Blvd., or Golden Hills Elementary, 2912 Coffey Ave. in Bellevue.
Those picking up food for PLCS students will drive through a line and distribution volunteers will put the meals, prepared by PLCS food service workers, in their vehicle.
Last week the program served about 2,500 students.
Annette Eyman, communications director for PLCS, said it is important the district continue to support students and families throughout this difficult time.
“It’s critical. Schools are the hub of the community and families rely on us for a lot of things and an unexpected closure like this put a lot of hardship on a lot of families, particularly during this time where there are all these other unsettling things that are going on in families' lives,” she said.
Because of the coronavirus, Eyman said, some people have lost jobs and this is the district’s way to help struggling families.
“Just knowing for sure that you’ve got meals for your children for those five days is a huge comfort for families and it’s a huge role for the school district,” she said.
The program has over 100 volunteers who help prepare and distribute the food, Eyman said.
“There’s a huge need in the community and it’s amazing to see people come together to meet that need,” she said.
Since the program started, Eyman said she has seen families help out others by picking up food for those who do not have transportation or are unavailable during the distribution time.
“We live in an amazing community where people rally to support each other in times of needs and that’s really what we’ve seen with this program,” she said.
“It’s not just the school district, it’s an entire community effort to make sure that the community stays healthy and safe.”