During its Feb. 24 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education approved the name of the district’s 16th elementary school, Ashbury Elementary, which is located at 11740 S. 120th St.
The school is expected to open this fall.
The board also approved a boundary change between Springfield Platteview Community Schools and PLCS. Now, 76.7 acres near the corner of 72nd and Capehart Road, currently referred to as Shadow Lake 2, is in the PLCS district.
The board held a discussion on the district food truck bid.
Bids were solicited and received by District Food Service for a new truck, box and lift gate.
The district received bids from Midway Ford Truck Center of Kansas City, Mo. and Volvo Trucks of Omaha. The board will hold further discussion and take action on this item at its next meeting.
The next board meeting will be March 9 at 6 p.m. in the district offices, 420 S. Washington St.
— Ashley Quintela