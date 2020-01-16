When students file into classrooms, teachers want them to feel supported and loved. And as they leave, they want that feeling to never stop.
Over the years, elementary schools in the Papillion La Vista Community Schools district have offered the Reach for Success Mentorship Program and in its 27th year, it is still serving children who need it most.
The program provides children who need extra support with a teacher or staff member in the building to serve as a mentor throughout the school year.
Whether students are struggling with home life, school challenges or just need to be pointed in the right direction, their mentors are there to help students through it all.
Each year, counselors and teachers who notice students who may be struggling contact their parents and suggest their child join the program.
Then, students are paired with a teacher of staff member in the school. Throughout the year, the mentor will check in with their randomly assigned mentee during lunch or free time.
Laurie Cooley-Byrne, a PLCS social worker and program founder, said when the program started, 25 district employees volunteered to work with students. That number has grown to 275 who serve 300 students.
“This is just another way to add support to students and families and be a partner with the parent,” Cooley-Byrne said.
Once a month, mentors and mentees in each school gather to do a fun activity such as bowling, cookie decorating and pizza parties.
On Jan. 7, mentors and mentees at Carriage Hill Elementary came together for a scavenger hunt that led to snacks in the staff lounge.
Traci Gemberling, a counselor at Carriage Hill, said it is a pleasure to be a part of the program.
“It’s a really fun thing to do and see how excited everybody gets. The mood is really positive and upbeat the whole time,” Gemberling said.
The goal of this program, she said, is for mentors to reach students at a deeper level and to let students know they always have someone in their corner.
“We all know that those teachers are reaching those students every single day, however, another kid that’s not in their class can still be impacted in a big way,” she said.
“I hope the mentees realize there are people who really care about them in addition to teachers and parents. There are other adults in the building who really care and love them and want to support them, too.”
Currently, there are 18 mentor-mentee pairs at Carriage Hill involved in Reach for Success Mentorship Program.
At the beginning of the year, teachers and staff have the chance to sign up, but as the school year progressed, Gemberling said, more and more wanted to join. With only 18 students involved in the program, hopeful mentors will need to wait their turn.
With each activity, Gemberling said students become more open with adults in the building, making it easier for them to ask for help when needed.
“After our events, I feel that connection is really built,” she said. “Students see those teachers after and they light up and want to have another conversation.”
Chrissy Hite, a second grade teacher at Carriage Hill, is serving as a mentor for the first time. She said she joined the team so she could make connections with students outside of the classroom.
“We have a lot of kids who go through a lot of things in their home and we are building not only a relationship with that student, but with their families. With that connection, they come to us for things they wouldn’t feel comfortable talking about with other people,” Hite said.
“We just form a bond so that students, if they can’t go to anyone else, they can search me out and come get any help they need.”
One of Hite’s favorite parts of being a mentor, she said, is learning about students she wouldn’t have a chance to really know otherwise.
She also likes helping students who need that extra love and encouragement.
“It’s so important because it could just take that one relationship to get them through the day,” she said.