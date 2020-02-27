Papillion students are making history recording history.
Papillion La Vista Community Schools’ Media Academy students are creating two documentaries to celebrate the city’s 150th anniversary.
One, called “Papillion at 150: Honoring Our Journey,” will tell the story of the city’s history. The other, called “Papillion at 150: Celebrating Our Wings,” focuses on the various Papillion 150 celebration events being held throughout 2020.
Media Academy Director Becky Hoch said after attending one of the first Papillion 150 Committee meetings last year, she realized this celebration was a great opportunity to give her students more real-world journalism experience.
PLV Senior Matthew Schwartz, who has been in the Media Academy all four years of high school, was quick to get involved. His mother, Laura Schwartz, is the Papillion Community Foundation’s executive director and a member of the Papillion 150 Committee.
“I thought it might be a good challenge,” Matthew Schwartz said. “It would be an extreme missed opportunity to pass up being a part of something this big.”
To gauge interest, Schwartz talked to the others in the Media Academy, which is comprised of students from both Papillion-La Vista and Papillion-La Vista South high schools. While most are involved in other activities, they were willing to put in the extra effort needed to see a project this size come to fruition.
“We knew that was going to take a lot of time,” Schwartz said. “We certainly had to make that decision to put in the time outside of all of the things we’re doing already outside of class.”
Around 15 students have helped out so far. As the project’s overall executive producer, Schwartz is overseeing the others involved.
Since Schwartz is a senior, two younger students are working under him and will take over once he graduates.
PLV sophomore Mikee Naegele is the “Papillion at 150: Celebrating Our Wings” executive director and PLVS junior Michael Berry is the “Papillion at 150: Honoring Our Journey” executive director.
“I see it as a great opportunity for everyone involved to get a bunch of experience for whatever they decide to do later on in life,” Berry said.
Schwartz said these documentaries are a way to give back to the community that’s given so much to them.
“I’ve lived in Papillion all my life, and I think that there’s always constant cool, amazing community events that are going on that I’ve always been a part of,” he said.
The district allotted money to increase Media Academy’s storage space to hold the video files. Beyond that, they’re using resources they already have.
The students are aiming for the “Celebrating Our Wings” documentary to be around 20 minutes. By attending all of the Papillion 150 events, they hope to show all Papillion has to offer.
“You can almost think of it like a video time capsule,” Hoch said. “Here’s the life of that community for that year in time.”
They’re shooting for “Honoring Our Journey” to be 30–45 minutes, but that depends on the community’s support. They need community members to share old photos, diaries, letters and other pieces of history.
They also need longtime Papillion families to interview.
“That will help us frame the history in a vibrant way, because people are interested in stories,” Hoch said. “Papillion has a great story in and of itself, but telling it through the eyes of the people who lived that, I think, will be pretty engaging.”
Deadlines are flexible. They’re editing as much as they can as they go, but they can’t start some parts until they have all the footage.
Students are going to finish “Honoring Our Journey” sometime this calendar year so it’s part of the 150 celebration. They want to finish at the latest by Thanksgiving, but they’re hoping for sooner. The other documentary should be done six to nine months after the year ends.
After the first documentary is complete, they want to have a community showing.
Hoch said she’s working with the Sarpy County Historical Society to potentially make the documentary’s script into a book, ebook and/or interactive website.
She also hopes to get the videos aired on Nebraska Educational Telecommunications so the students will be eligible for student Emmys. Regardless, the experience and skills the students are gaining, Hoch said, are invaluable.
Those willing to be interviewed should email hello@plv.media. Send pictures or other historical items to that email or PLV at 402 E. Centennial Road.