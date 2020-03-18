During its March 9 meeting, the Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education held a discussion surrounding the Papillion-La Vista South High School physical education classroom.
More than 150 people filled the room to either show support or concern regarding the project, which is part of the more than $109 million bond approved by district voters in 2018.
The 9,700-square-foot PE classroom will be located at the southeast corner of the school and serve the JROTC, strength and conditioning classes, as well as other gym classes. It will also be used by sports teams, like girls and boys powerlifting, and groups such as cheer and dance teams and color guard.
PLVS JROTC instructor Carl Lewandowski was one of the meeting attendees who spoke at the meeting and implored those in attendance to see the importance of the space.
Throughout the week, Lewandowski said, JROTC cadets are forced to practice in any open space such as hallways and parking lots.
“Physical education has a significant role in our curriculum and has specific space requirements. For 17 years, there have been no physical education spaces assigned to JROTC,” Lewandowski said.
“The physical education staff at South has been supportive and as helpful as they can be while working around us. However, they also have a curriculum that requires specific space and equipment sets. This lack of dedicated space causes the JROTC program to use whatever space is available during the academic day.”
The classroom will have a ceiling about 18 feet high to accommodate JROTC rifle throwing.
Eric Rees of Papillion, who was one of several who spoke to oppose the addition during public comments at the meeting, said he believes the high ceiling no longer categorizes the new addition as a classroom.
“To call this a PE classroom is camouflaging the performance center as a PE classroom. It is clearly designed to be more than just a JROTC building,” Rees said.
Rees also said it is unfair that students at Papillion-La Vista High School who will not have the same opportunities as those at PLVS.
“One school has an opportunity for their athletes to train over the entire winter where another school can’t,” he said.
The board will hold further discussion of this item in future meetings.
The board also discussed Carriage Hill bond renovations and additions, which will enlarge existing classrooms and add a preschool classroom, fifth and fourth grade classrooms and a kitchen. The bid is scheduled for April 8 and construction will begin in the summer and is expected to conclude January of 2022.
Also at the March 9 meeting, the board approved the following:
- A $72,250 bid from Volvo Trucks of Omaha for a new district food service truck.
- A land transfer from Springfield Platteview Community Schools to PLCS. The new agreement considers 79.799 acres on the southwest corner of 108th Street and Schram Road, referred to as Sumtur Crossing 2, a part of the PLCS school district.
The next board meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m. in the district offices, 420 S. Washington St.
— Ashley Quintela