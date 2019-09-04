The Papillion La Vista Community Schools Board of Education held a public hearing on the district’s proposed 2019-20 budget at its Aug. 26 meeting.
The district’s total levy will be $1.29 per $100 of valuation, which is a decrease from $1.30581 in the previous year.
Owners of a $250,000 home will pay around $3,265 to the district.
The budget’s total general fund is $142,922,587, a 3.03% increase from the previous year.
The district was able to reduce the levy because its total district valuation increased 7.89%.
This year, the district’s levy will also reestablish the special building fund which will be used for safety, HVAC and infrastructure needs.
State aid increased $2,486,675 over the previous year from $35.8 million to $38.3 million.
During the meeting, the board also approved a property purchase agreement with Wildewood Church for $382,500 to relocate tennis courts from Papillion-La Vista High School to the purchased land.
It also approved an updated agreement with GOALS (Greater Omaha Attendance and Learning Services) that will result in a fixed fee for each student supported by the Goals Center.
The next meeting will be Monday at 6 p.m.