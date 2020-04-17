In honor of the Class of 2020, Papillion La Vista Community Schools took part the #BeTheLight campaign to show its love for Titan and Monarch seniors.
#BeTheLight is a nationwide movement providing moral support for this year's senior classes by turning on athletic field lights for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m., 20:20 military time.
On Wednesday , PLCS turned on the lights at Foundation Field at Papillion-La Vista South High School.
Parents and students viewed the lights by driving through campus.
As cars drove through campus, Jeff Spilker, assistant principal at PLVS, said it was amazing to see the community celebrate seniors in a unique way.
“We are blessed to be in a great community and one of the things that makes our school district so great is the support we get from our community,” Spilker said.
“This is just another opportunity to show everyone that great support and how we rally around each other and support each other during difficult times.”
Spilker said the #BeTheLight campaign is the district’s way of showing love to its seniors.
“This is another way for us to honor the Class of 2020. Obviously in this unique time, we aren’t able to give them the sendoff they deserve after their hard work and 13 years in our school district,” he said. “This is a way for us to thank them for their efforts and honor them.”
By doing this, Spilker said he wants Titan and Monarch seniors to know that though they are not in school, they are still thought of often.
“I hope they know we are thinking about them,” he said.
“We aren’t connected as much as we would like to be right now and we just want to send the message to them that they're a group that we are constantly thinking about.”
And while circumstances are not ideal for seniors as they finish off their final year at home, away from their teachers and friends, Spilker encourages them to have hope.
“Hold on, possibilities exist,” he said. “There’s a lot of possibilities that are still out there and we just all need to follow the guidelines and be patient and hopefully we will be able to celebrate them later this summer.”